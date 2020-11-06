Brgy chair who administered Robredo’s oath as VP gets visit from her post-Rolly

Barangay chairman Rolando Coner and Vice-President Leni Robredo in Rolly-hit Calabangga town, Camarines Sur recently. Leni Robredo Facebook In July 2016 in Quezon City, barangay chairman Rolando Coner administered Leni Robredo's oath as vice president. Leni Robredo Facebook

MANILA—Vice-President Leni Robredo visited a barangay in Calabangga town, Camarines Sur hit by super typhoon Rolly, and met up with the village official before whom she took her oath as vice president in 2016.

Punta Tarawal, which sits along the coast of San Miguel Bay, was one of the villages hit hard by Rolly; the barangay is led by Rolando Coner.

Robredo began a recent Facebook post by writing: “Remember the Barangay Captain before whom I took my oath into office as VP?”

She went on, referring to Coner: “We visited his barangay yesterday to check how everyone was doing after the typhoon. He is that man in green, all covered in mud, because he was cleaning the muck out of the barangay hall brought about by the floods. He was apologetic as he did not know we were coming.”

Coner showed Robredo around the small barangay, saying the locals were glad they already had a sea wall before Rolly slammed into Bicol.

“They said they now felt safer. They proudly showed me the school our Angat Buhay partner, AGGAPP Foundation, built in 2017. Despite the ferocity of Rolly, the building was unscathed. They said that had they known it would be that sturdy, they would not have evacuated to the mainland anymore. They were recounting their horrors when the evacuation center they were in suffered damages during the onslaught,” Robredo said.

At least 17 died in Bicol due to Rolly's onslaught last Sunday. The typhoon also left some P5.8 billion in infrastructure damage in the region.

The strong winds and torrential rains of Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year, destroyed majority of the region's flood control structures, according to DPWH Secretary Mark Villar.