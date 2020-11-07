6 NPA rebels surrender in Maguindanao: military

The six rebels who surrendered were presented to Joint Task Force Central Commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy during his visit to the 6th Infantry Battalion headquarters on November 6, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command

MANILA - Six members of the New People’s Army, including a squad leader of the rebel group, surrendered on Friday in Maguindanao, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command said.

In a press release on Saturday, the Wesmincom identified the surrendered rebels as Darwin Lion Buti, Aquilyn Dulunan Buti, Kenken Angkeg, Ariel Angkeg, Eric Angkeg, and Sonny Narciso Florencio.

Florencio is said to be a squad leader of the 1st Squad, Dragon Fruit Platoon, Sub-Regional Command Daguma, Far South Mindanao Regional Committee, Aquilyn and Darwin served as a medic and assistant medic, respectively, while the rest are members of the Cherry Mobile Platoon.

“The six affirmed the resentful system of the communist terrorist group of merely propagating false ideologies to the people of Maguindanao,” said Wesmincom chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.

The surrender was facilitated by the 6th Infantry Battalion, in coordination with the local governments of Upi, Maguindanao and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, and intelligence operatives.



The rebels also surrendered their firearms to the military.

“We welcome you back to the real world and we assure you that we will guide you to start a new life with your respective families,” said Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Joint Task Force Central.

The Philippines has a long-running communist insurgency, which has seen countless encounters and deaths among state troops, rebels and even civilians, for over 40 years.

Attempts to again negotiate peace under the Duterte administration collapsed over alleged continued rebel attacks against state troops despite talks.