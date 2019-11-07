Short circuit behind MRT train smoke emission Monday: operator

MANILA - A short circuit caused an MRT train to emit smoke that prompted the unloading of some 530 passengers on Monday, its operator said Thursday.

A short circuit in one of the traction motors caused the incident, according to the investigation of maintenance provider Sumitomo.

High current also flowed in the circuit and caused "significant damage to the electrical box and adjacent parts," the Department of Transportation said.

The operator said it has placed countermeasures such as checking of "bearing covers, thorough cleaning of electrical boxes, and insulation tests on high voltage cables."

"We appeal to the riding public’s understanding while the massive rehabilitation of MRT-3 system is ongoing," it said.