MANILA - A day after the broad daylight murder of Misamis Occidental based-radio journalist Juan Jumalon, Senator Mark Villar said journalists should have “mandatory insurance coverage and benefits.”

The neophyte senator, in his Senate Bill 2335 to be called as the “Journalist Protection Act,” proposed the coverage of the said benefits to all journalists whether they are fully employed or are working freelance.

“Journalists play an invaluable role in every society. They are responsible for providing current and relevant information 24-7. Due to the nature of their profession, they are considered as one of the most vulnerable sector,” said Villar in his bill’s explanatory note.

He added: “It is during the most dangerous situations like typhoons, floods, war and conflicts, and especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that the bravery and passion of our journalists has been emphasized. Thus, the need to provide the necessary support to ensure that journalists are properly compensated and insured corresponding to the hazard of their profession.”

The term “journalist,” under the Villar bill, will both cover those in the editorial and/or news department including “front-line media persons.”

Said benefits will be apart from the Social Security System (SSS) or Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) coverage of journalists.



The bill pushes for the following coverage of every journalist:

Disability benefits of P350,000 whether partial or total, or permanent or temporary

Death benefits of P300,000 who shall perish in the line of duty

Reimbursement of actual medical cost of up to P200,000, if injuries are sustained while in the line of duty

“The media entity shall have the option of selecting the insurance company and shall be responsible for paying the insurance premiums for their journalists and employees,” stated the bill.

Funds will be culled from the SSS and GSIS funds and will fall under a “special insurance program for freelance journalists that shall include, among others, a coverage of risks incurred while working in war zones, conflict-stricken areas, and calamity-affected places.”

In a video statement provided to Senate journalists, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr., condemned the “brutal killing” of Jumalon.

“Ang anumang karahasan laban sa ating mga mamamahayag ay karahasan laban sa ating demokrasya. Hinahamon ko ang lahat ng ating law enforcement agencies... na panagutin ang mga may sala,” Revilla said.

“Kung noon, tinatambangan lang nila ang gusto nilang patayin sa labas, ngayon, sa mismong broadcast booth na pinapatay. Kaya dapat talagang may managot dahil tumatapang na sila at hindi na sila natatakot sa batas,” Revilla pointed out.

Senator Grace Poe condemned Jumalon’s killing and conveyed her full support for a “thorough and swift” investigation of the incident.

What happened to Jumalon, she said, also highlighta the need to tighten the noose against illegal gun holders.

"We want to know how the police and the military are working to curb the proliferation and use of unlicensed guns. Possession of loose firearms adds to the brazenness of killers, who in the past incidents have carried out the crime in homes or workplaces — spaces we thought are our safe havens,” Poe said.

“Denying the killers the means to carry out their vile act will help end the impunity for crimes against journalists,” she added.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, chairperson of the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, also urged the police leadership to immediately solve Jumalon’s killing.

Senator Robin Padilla also expressed his deep concern regarding the citizenry’s safety today.

“Isang patunay ito na dapat mas pag-ukolan ng pansin ang seguridad panloob ng ating bansa. Secure what is already ours before securing what is beyond our backyard,” Padilla said.

