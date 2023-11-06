Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc.'s "Senior Agila" Jey Rence Quilario. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The leader of a religious group in Socorro, Surigao del Norte has been charged with multiple trafficking and child abuse cases before a Surigao del Norte court, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) leader Jey Rence Quilario, alias "Senior Agila", is facing qualified trafficking in persons, facilitation of child marriage, solemnization of child marriage and child abuse charges, based on the front page of the charge sheet or information shared with the media.

Charged with Senior Agila are 12 other accused:

- Mamerto Galanida

- Karren Sanico

- Janeth Ajoc

- Wenefredo Buntad

- Giovanni Lasala

- Ibrahim Adlao

- Jovelito Atchecoso

- Sergio Cubillan

- Daryl Buntad

- Jonry Elandag

- Yure Gary Portillo

- Florencio Quiban

“All from Sitio Kapihan, Socorro, Surigao…Still at large, cases have been filed, and we expect the courts to issue warrants,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

The DOJ however did not provide details on the basis for filing the charges and the participation of each accused.

“The thing speaks for itself… kung paano sila gumalaw na ang bata ay kanilang ginamit sa iba’t ibang pamamaraan at kung paano nila trinaffic itong mga ito,” he explained.

The Justice chief said the filing of the cases is “just the beginning.”

“Kasi marami pang angles na dapat…and of course sabi ko, preliminarily filed in Surigao because eventually we believe that the cases should be tried here in manila or another venue,” he added.

