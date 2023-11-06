Senate employees to get 'generous bonuses' for Christmas

MANILA - Seems like Senate employees' Christmas celebration will be a lot brighter this year, with the soon-to-be released bonuses for them.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, during Monday night's Christmas decor lighting ceremonies, told employees present during the event, that they will receive "generous bonuses" this year, earning a loud cheer from the crowd.

These bonuses, he said, are a result of Senate employees' hard work and dedication to delivering quality legislation or policies, and for helping his leadership deliver important measures

"Yung mga good news hindi ko muna ibabalita dito sa inyo, isikreto na lang natin. Kasi sasabihin na naman ng taumbayan, sana all," Zubiri said in jest.

"Pero gagawin natin para inyong lahat, at you will be getting a very generous, this year, generous gift from your Senate, members of the Senate and the Senate leadership. And, I hope you will all be happy," Zubiri said.

In February, Zubiri was criticized online for boasting to the public that the more than 3,000 Senate employees will have an inflationary adjustment from P12,200 to P50,000.

Zubiri this time, opted not to mention the amount of the bonuses, "because the media is here."

Zubiri appealed to Senate employees to also share the blessings to others.

"Pay it forward. Lalo na sa mga mahihirap nyong mga kababayan, sa inyong mga barangay, sa inyong mga villages. Share it as well with them. Because we owe it to our people, that us here in the first place, that gives us our salary," the Senate President added.

For private sector employees, Zubiri said that he is banking on the commitment of Senator Jinggoy Estrada that they will pass his proposed bill that seeks to increase the minimum wage before Christmas.