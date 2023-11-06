Rains expected in Palawan, warm weather over most of the country: Pagasa

MANILA — Palawan will experience scattered rains Monday brought by the easterlies, the warm and moist winds blowing from the Pacific, weather bureau Pagasa said.

Flooding and landslides are possible during moderate to at times heavy rains, it warned.

The same weather system will also bring fair and warm conditions over most parts of the country, including Metro Manila, especially in the morning and mid-day.

Temperature in the cities of Davao and Zamboanga may reach 33°C, Pagasa forecasts.

State meteorologist Robert Badrina, however, said there will still be afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which can last up to an hour.



The returning northeast monsoon or Amihan will also bring good weather in Batanes and Babuyan Islands but isolated light rains may also be expected.

Badrina added no tropical cyclone is expected inside the Philippine area of responsibility in the next three days.