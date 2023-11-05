Pagtatrabaho sa Austria rekomendado ng mga Pinoy nurse

VIENNA - Isang taon na mula nang dumating sa Austria ang limang Pinoy nurses na nagtrabaho sa Saint Joseph nursing home sa Gmunden Upper Austria.

Bagamat hindi madali ang kanilang trabaho lalo’t may hamon pagdating sa wika at kultura, nagpapasalamat pa rin sila sa magandang pagkakataon at suweldong mas malaki kaysa noon sila’y nasa Pilipinas.

“We are really happy here, but of course there are ups and downs. At first it is hard kasi we need to adjust with the language,” sabi ni Leslie Larga, Pinay nurse.

“Culture shock din at first kasi different na ang culture nila dito. But then sobra -sobra naman ang na-receive naming advantage for one year na nandito kami,” sabi ni Karell Jane Cabanting.

“Over that one year, we can say, at least we can understand now a little bit better but there are still a bit more improvements,” sabi ni Hillary Jane Reginio.

“At first mahirap talaga dahil sa language, sa dialect nila kasi hindi ko talaga naintindihan, pero ngayon ok na ok naman,” sabi ni Kate Cabrera.

Todo pasalamat din ang namamahala ng nursing home sa sipag at pasensya ng Pinoy nurses.

“We are highly satisfied and proud to have been able to recruit such young, motivated nurses from the Philippines. The performance is excellent. As for the cooperation with other colleagues, their professionalism is excellent, they are well trained,” (Isinalin sa Ingles mula Aleman) sabi ni Thomas Adler, director ng St. Joseph Nursing Home.

Maging ang kinatawan ng Austrian government pinuri ang Pinay nurses.

“Nurses from the Philippines are very well educated; they are bachelor students and have comparable education with the education in Upper Austria. So we are very happy that they are very well educated, very well trained,” (Isinalin sa Ingles mula Aleman) sabi ni Dr. Wofgang Hattmansdorfer; Social Councilor, Upper Austria.

May mga programang ibinigay din sa nurses gaya ng pag-ayuda sa paghanap ng kanilang tirahan mula nang magtrabaho sila sa Austria.

Ayon sa Pinay nurses sulit ang kanilang sakripisyo sa pangingibang bansa.

“As expected po, alam naman naming ang salary na makukuha namin, dahil love kami ng aming firm, na-meet nila more than we have expected po,” sabi ni Karell Jane Cabanting.

Umaasa rin silang makasama sa hinaharap ang kanilang mga pamilya sa Austria. ‘In the next five years po ay ang number one goal naming ay makasama ang pamilya naming.

Our firm is offering to help bring our kids and our families here. So we are very thankful for all the efforts,” sabi ni Karell Jane Cabanting.

Kinumpirma naman ng chief ng nursing home ang posibilidad na makapiling ng nurses dito ang kanilang mga pamilya.

“The next step is to get their children. The program is already running. In February, some children of our colleagues who have been there for a year, will arrive. Then we will see to it that school-,and Kindergarten and nursery school will be provided for them,” (Isinalin sa Ingles mula Aleman) sabi ni Doris Kollar-Plasser, Regional Chief, Stiftung Liebenau.

Malaki rin ang suporta ng employers sa social integration ng nurses kung saan sinasamahan sila sa iba ibang events para maipakilala sa mga miyembro ng komunidad.

Umaasa rin silang marami pang mga Pinoy ang magkakaroon ng pagkakataon na makapagtrabaho sa Austria.

“Highly recommended siya because of work-life balance. Here, you can work at meron ka ring time to travel places. Here it is ok to get sick, you can rest, you don’t have to worry about anything,” dagdag ni Leslie Larga.

