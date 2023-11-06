P3-M worth of drugs seized in Cebu

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas seized over P3 million worth of drugs in a buy-bust operation Sunday night.



They apprehended a male suspoct in Barangay Lamac, Consolacion in northern Cebu.



“We confiscated during the operation, 10 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 550 grams,” said Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA 7.



They also confiscated 2 phones allegedly used by the suspect in his transactions, as well as drug paraphernalia.



Based on their investigation, the suspect was previously arrested for illegal drugs in 2009 and was released on bail.



“He went back to selling based on our informant. He could also sell up to 2 kilos of ‘shabu’ in one week,” added Alcantara.



It took them a month to build the case against him.



PDEA submitted the evidence for chemical analysis and proper disposition.



Cases for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspect.

- report from Annie Perez