A handout frame grab photo from a video made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows a Chinese coast guard ship with bow number 5203 after bumping a Philippine’s Armed Forces supply boat as they approach Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed West Philippine Sea on October 22, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard handout.

MANILA -- National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya on Monday dismissed allegations that he is on a “witch hunt” against Filipinos who are supportive of pro-China narratives on the West Philippine Sea issue.

In a televised interview, Malaya clarified that the NSC is not preventing anyone to express their own opinions and beliefs on the issue. They are, however, only exposing those who espouse fake news.

“Wala po kami sa NSC na pinipigilan na tao na magpahayag ng kanilang saloobin. Iginagalang natin iyong freedom of expression, freedom of the press. Ang ginagawa lang po namin sa NSC ay ibinubunyag namin iyong nagpapakalat ng fake news,” he said.

Among the “fake news” is the supposed “Bangga Me” conspiracy on the incident at the Ayungin Shoal, where dangerous maneuvers exhibited by Chinese Coast Guard ships and maritime militia vessels to block the government’s resupply mission at a naval outpost in the area resulted in collisions with a Philippine Coast Guard and a Filipino civilian fishing vessel.

“Gawa-gawa daw natin iyon na tayo iyong humarang. At ang ikinakalat niya iyong video na nanggagaling sa Chinese Embassy na Unaiza May ang siyang humarang doon seacoast Guard vessel. So, sa tingin namin, parang tricycle iyan o motorsiklo na humaharang sa ten-wheeler na walang katotohanan,” Malaya said.

“So, ang ginagawa namin sa NSC ay ipinaparating namin sa taumbayan iyong katotohanan, iyon lamang. And ang sinabi ko noon is, we are just monitoring them at iyon naman ang mandato ng National Security Council, to monitor people who maybe following the narrative and agenda of a foreign power.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The official said several independent Filipino media outlets who were part of the mission can attest that the Philippine government is telling the truth against the incident.

“Never ko sinabi na binabayaran sila ng China, kasi parang nagpa-panic kaagad sila na diumano may listahan daw kami. Kasi may kumalat sa internet na listahan ng mga tao na diumano mino-monitor ng National Security Council. Wala po kaming listahan at iyong listahan po na iyon ay gawa-gawa lamang ng mga tao para lang suportahan iyong kanilang naratibo na nagwi-witch hunt kami sa National Security Council,” he said.

“Liwanagin ko lang po, wala pong listahan, wala pong witch hunt na ginagawa ang National Security Council, ang ginagawa po namin ay mag-monitor. Mag-monitor kasi importante po kasi na ang makarating na impormasyon sa ating mga kababayan ay ang katotohanan lamang.”

The Philippine Coast Guard has previously warned against "pro-China narratives" being spread by some groups in order to divert attention from Beijing's aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Jay Tarriela cited 3 "claims, arguments and accusations" being used by individuals who claim to be pro-Filipino "while promoting Chinese narratives and even contradicting factual reports from Philippine authorities."

He said the first claim is that speaking up against China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea will lead the country into a war, while the second argument used by pro-China individuals is that the Philippines' transparency on Chinese aggression in the West Philippine is "solely influenced by the United States."

The third is that pro-China individuals are accusing those who are critical of China as being "anti-Filipino and pro-US."

The Department of National Defense has also said that it is taking steps to counter what it called false narratives that Chinese information operators are spreading about the dispute.



RELATED VIDEO