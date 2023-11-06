MMDA strike force to focus on illegal parking

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday announced a new "strike force" will focus on illegal parking that clogs up roads in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The newly-formed strike force will consist of 50 enforcers on motorcycles. The unit will be divided into 10 groups of five motorcycles each.

"The team leader will have a body cam, tapos kung 10 enforcers will each have handheld ticketing device. So mabilis ang pag-ticket nyan," MMDA acting chair Romando Artes said.

He said the enforcers would be able to issue up to a thousand tickets.

Currently, there are only two MMDA groups dedicated to road-clearing operations.



The strike force would address the common practice of apprehended vehicles going back to where they were parked illegally once the clearing operations are over.



Artes clarified that the temporary restraining order on "no contact apprehension" scheme does not apply to the strike force, as their enforcers will issue actual tickets.



MMDA also encourages the public to report areas with high instances of illegal parking for the strike force to address.



Menwhile, the MMDA has not yet set a specific date for the removal of the window hours in the number coding scheme.

This matter is still under consideration, the MMDA said.



Currently, the Number Coding Scheme is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.



The window hours are from 10:01 a.m. to 4:59 p.m.



Makati City does not have window hours, and its coding hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.