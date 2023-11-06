Marcos tells AFP to maximize deployment of forces

SANGLEY POINT — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged the Armed Forces to “maximize and review the deployment of forces” to make it more “responsive to the current geopolitical realities.”

The Philippines needs to “bolster” its external defenses “in preparing for all contingencies,” the Chief Executive said during the 67th founding anniversary of the Naval Special Operations Command in Sangley Point, Cavite.

“I exhort the DND and the AFP to maximize and strategically review the deployment of our forces to ensure that their strategies remain responsive to the current and future geopolitical realities,” the Commander in Chief said.

“I also enjoin the Navy to strengthen the unit’s capabilities by partnering with forces from like-minded states to uphold our shared commitment to freedom of navigation, peace and stability, and the rule of law,” he added.

While Marcos Jr. did not mention any country or incident, friction between the Philippines and China has been escalating in recent months after Beijing continued to claim parts of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In October, a Chinese ship hit a Philippine boat carrying supply for a Philippine outpost at the Ayungin Shoal, and also damaged a Philippine Coast Guard vessel as Beijing’s maritime militia fleet entered waters within the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile EEZ.

Marcos Jr. also urged troops to cooperate with his administration in bringing “peace, stability and prosperity in our lands and in our seas, all the while standing as a well-spring of hope to the present and next generations.”

“Rest assured that this administration remains firm in its commitment to strengthen NAVSOCOM’s capability acquisition under the revised AFP modernization program,” the President said.

“We will likewise support you in implementing programs to enhance your knowledge, skills, as well as ensure your welfare, and equality important your family’s well-being,” he said.

His administration also lauds the Navy’s “extensive counter terrorism training and operations conducted against terror groups… which have supported the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ security efforts, especially in Southern Philippines,” Marcos Jr. said.

“Malaki po ang papel na ginagampanan ng inyong institusyon sa pagsulong ng bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

“Inaasahan ko ang inyong pakikilahok sa pagsulong ng adhikaing ito,” he said.

Before delivering his speech, the President witnessed a capability demonstration of the NAVSOCOM’s various units, and also handed awards of distinctions to the following personnel:

- LTJG Guian Reyes (Team Leader of the Year)

- UO3 Jayson Cabural (Seal Operator of the Year)

- UO2 Anro Anthony Turallo (EOD Technician of the Year)

- UO2 Ferdinand Clerigo (Special Boat Operator of the Year)

- S1UO Geric Cariño (Diver of the Year)

- UO2 Romeo Aguilar (Instructor of the Year)

- Naval Special Operating Unit 3 (NAVSOU of the Year)

- LT Sammy Froilan Costina (CO, NANVSOU 3)

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. Is expected to fly to the United States next week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, where he will have a chance to meet US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other world leaders.

Malacañang has yet to release a list of which leaders Marcos Jr. would meet in his APEC trip.