Heavy traffic affects buses, passengers returning from provinces

A bus station along EDSA. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - There weren't many buses dropping off passengers who had returned from the provinces at EDSA terminals on Sunday evening.



According to bus drivers, buses got stuck in traffic along expressways and in various provincial towns.



Bus driver Ferdinand Donato picked up passengers from Baguio. He said that upon exiting the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), traffic was building up.

He added that even if they chose to avoid TPLEX by passing through provincial towns, there was still traffic.



Normally, the trip took only about four hours when passing through TPLEX, but it was extended by a few more hours.



"Pagpasok ng San Fernando, ma-traffic na... Sa mga toll gate ma-traffic," he said. "Kasi maraming mga service na sasakyan kaya mabagal ang takbo...nag-TPLEX pa kami niyan ah."



Some bus drivers also reported traffic build up on the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) due to road works.



