Ashes of OFW killed in Israel brought home

The remains of caregiver Grace Prodigo-Cabrera, the fourth Filipino killed in Israel by Hamas militants, arrive in Pasay City on November 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The ashes of Grace Prodigo-Cabrera, a Filipino overseas worker (OFW), were repatriated Monday.

She was abducted by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel on October 7.

Cabrera was one of the three Filipino nationals reported missing during the Hamas attack in Israel.

Her sister Mary June, who also worked in Kibbutz Be’eri, brought her ashes home, and they will be taken to Pampanga.

Mga kaanak ni Grace Prodigo Cabrera nasa NAIA Terminal 3 na para salubungin ang kanyang mga labi. Si Cabrera ang ofw caregiver na namatay sa gitna ng kaguluhan sa pagitan ng Israel at Hamas. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/waAKI17eri — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) November 6, 2023

Her parents and relatives were present at NAIA 3 for the bittersweet reunion, wearing shirts with Grace's photo.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss promised that his government will support the family of Cabrera.

Cabrera, a caregiver in Israel, was murdered along with her 96-year-old senior citizen patient.

Ongoing presscon inside NAIA 3 with DMW and OWWA officials. Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said the Israeli government will support the family of Grace Cabrera who is one of four Filipinos killed amid the tenison between Israel and Hamas @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Xhe9l8V07h — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) November 6, 2023

Meanwhile, a total of 22 OFWs and one infant were repatriated Monday, including Elvira Issing and Jason Teves.

Elvira said that while she is accustomed to the tense conflict in Israel over the years, the present situation is far worse. She said her family fears for her life, which is why she decided to finally go home.

Another batch of repatriates is scheduled to arrive Tuesday.

Department of Migrant Workers OIC Hans Leo Cacdac said repatriated OFWs will receive support from the government.