A school bus carrying teachers plunged into a ravine in Orani, Bataan on Nov. 5, 2022, killing a faculty member of the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City, police said. Courtesy of Bataan PNP

ORANI, Bataan - The teacher who died in Saturday's school bus accident here was dedicated to her vocation and has been extending support to her nieces and nephews, her brother said.

“Matagal na siya teacher. More than 10 years na. Gusto talaga niya 'yan, dati pa,” Anthony Ibanez said of teacher Janice Pontillos, 34, the youngest in their family.

Pontillos is a faculty member of the Patayas B Elementary School in Quezon City and was among the passengers of a school bus that fell into a ravine here along Vicinal Road in Brgy. Tala past 11 a.m.

The Schools Division Office (SDO) of Quezon City said in a statement that Pontillos was “declared dead on arrival at the Orani District Hospital due to a fatal injury.”

Dozens of others were injured from the accident that was supposedly due to brake failure.

Ibanez, who was contacted by his sister's school following the accident, told ABS-CBN News that Pontillos' husband is an overseas Filipino worker in Taiwan and will come home this week to bid her a final farewell.

As they still had no kids of their own, Pontillos supported her nieces and nephews, Ibanez shared.

Ibanez was assisted by the DepEd, Quezon City local government and the Schools Division Office.

“Inasikaso nila lahat agad po. Kinover expenses at sinamahan po ako,” he said.

Ibanez said they will bring the remains of Pontillos today to Quezon City and hold her wake at her residence.

Meanwhile, the school bus driver is currently being held at the Orani Police Station. He, however, declined to give a statement for the time being.

Orani Police chief Maj. Larry Valencia said that based on their investigation, the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned when they passed by the sharp curb.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident.

Meanwhile, as of the Orani Police’s latest tally, 29 people were injured, although the investigator, Cpl. Conrado Nuguid, clarified they are still cross checking the names and are yet to finalize the count.

Based on Orani District Hospital’s initial records, 27 individuals were rushed to their facility.

One individual was transferred to Balanga General Hospital while the rest had been discharged.

According to the SDO Quezon City, other passengers were brought to the 1Bataan Command Center Medical Aid Station Facility established by PDRRMO Bataan for psychological first aid and stress debriefing conducted by the Provincial Health Office and Provincial Social Welfare Office.

RELATED VIDEO