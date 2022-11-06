PH confirms 1,010 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths

MANILA — The Philippines on Sunday reported 1,010 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 4,009,466 since the pandemic began.

Of the day's new infections, 198 were from Metro Manila.

The number of active cases is at 16,615, the lowest since July 14, Edson Guido, ABS-CBN's Data Analytics head, said.

The Department of Health also logged 34 new deaths from the respiratory disease, raising the total to 64,274.

Recoveries now stood at 3,928,577.

The positivity rate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 is at 11.1 percent, lower than the 12.4 percent recorded the previous week, Guido said.

Screen grab from DOH COVID-19 tracker

As of Nov. 2, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.6 million have received their first booster dose.

