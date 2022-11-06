MANILA - The P29.7 million jackpot prize in Saturday night’s Grand Lotto 6/55 draw was won by one bettor, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said.

Another bettor also won the nearly P15.4 million jackpot prize in the 6/42 Lotto draw, the agency added.

The Grand Lotto draw yielded the following winning combination: 40-03-34-37-19-15, while the Lotto 6/42 winning combination was 31-32-08-25-29-14.

The PCSO said 12 won the second prize of P100,000 in the Grand Lotto, while 22 won the P24,000 second prize in the Lotto 6/42 draw.

The 6D Lotto grand prize of almost P1.8 million was also won by a lone bettor, the agency said.

Early last month, 433 winning tickets were associated with the P236,091,188.40 jackpot prize of the 6/55 Grand Lotto.

