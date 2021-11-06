People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on November 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— A total of 9,461 quarantine violators were apprehended in Metro Manila on the first day of the region's shift to looser quarantine restrictions under Alert Level 2, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Saturday.

Eleazar said the number is slightly lower than the daily average of 9,746 in the past 20 days when the region was under Alert Level 3, but he noted that this could be attributed to the lifting of the general curfew in the region.

"Itong kahapon, 10 percent lang dito na ang violation ay curfew compared sa 24 percent dati noong Alert Level 3 tayo... tinanggal na basically itong mga curfew natin in general," Eleazar explained.

(Yesterday, only 10 percent were apprehended due to curfew violations. Before this was 24 percent under Alert Level 3 but the general curfew has been lifted in the region.)

"Ang natitira nating curfew ay para sa mga minors doon sa LGU natin na mayroong existing ordinances for the curfew ng minors," he added.

(The only curfew that we have is for our minors in our LGUs that have existing ordinances for minors)

PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar says there were 9,461 quarantine violators in Metro Manila during the 1st day of Alert Level 2.



Eleazar admits this is relatively fewer amid the absence of curfew in the region. @ABSCBNNews — Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) November 6, 2021

Despite the eased quarantine, he warned that police would still strictly monitor areas for quarantine violators.

"Nagluwag sa movement, restriction ang ating mga kababayan pero ang mga pulis natin hindi nagluluwag. Naghihigpit tayo in so far as the implementation nitong mga health protocols 'pag sila ay nasa labas."

(We may have eased in terms of movement and restrictions but our police force did not loosen its grip. We are enforcing strict health protocols.)

Malacañang on Thursday night announced that Metro Manila would shift to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 3, less than 3 hours before this took effect, allowing the reopening of more businesses and the additional easing of restrictions.

This, as COVID-19 cases in the country continued to decline, with less than 3,000 daily cases logged in recent days.

Alert Level 2 allows for greater mobility and for more businesses to reopen.

It also removes the limit on going to select establishments such as malls based on age and vaccination status. Increased capacity of up to 50 percent would also be enforced.

Majority of the country reversed a Delta variant-caused surge in cases, according to OCTA Research. This can be attributed to wide vaccine coverage, lockdown, and the public's adherence to minimum health standards, the group's Prof. Guido David said.