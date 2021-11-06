Filipino Catholics visit the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help or Baclaran Church for its first Wednesday mass on November 3, 2021. The church allows 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated people and 50% outdoor capacity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Active cases lowest since March 2

MANILA—The Philippines' total COVID-19 infections breached 2.8 million on Saturday, after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 2,656 more cases.

This is the 5th straight day that new cases counted fewer than 3,000, according to data collated by ABS-CBN's researchers.

Based on the latest bulletin, the country now has 2,800,261 total reported novel coronavirus cases, of which 34,866 are still active.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the number of active cases is the lowest in more than 8 months, or since March 2.

Positivity rate is at 5.6 percent, based on samples collected from 48,218 individuals on Thursday. The World Health Organization's (WHO) benchmark on positivity rate is 5 percent or lower for at least 2 weeks.

Guido said the positivity rate was below 7 percent for the 5th straight day.

There were also 154 more fatalities, the DOH said, raising the country's death toll to 44,239. The country crossed 44,000 total COVID-related deaths on Friday.

The day's deaths included 118 cases first tagged as recoveries, according to the agency.

This was the 8th straight day that new reported deaths were more than 100.

A total of 5,130 more patients recovered from COVID-19, pushing the total to 2,721,516.

Eight laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier in the day warned that complacency in following health protocols could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections by yearend.

The growth of COVID-19 cases continued to slow down in recent weeks, which was why Philippine authorities eased lockdown restrictions in the NCR, home to 13 million people, to Alert Level 2.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier in the day said its force arrested more than 9,000 quarantine violators in the region on the first day of the said alert level.

