Oahu slowly reopens after months of Covid-19 restrictions

After months of restrictions due to the pandemic, Oahu is finally starting to reopen.

Bars have received the green light to stay open until 2 a.m. Whereas, outdoor and indoor managed events returned to full capacity on November 3. Weddings and funerals can also now have an attendance of up to 150 people.

These are all good news to rentall hall owner Michelle Murakami who opened up Kabayan Hall right before the pandemic hit. "I'm very excited to, again, do my job and serve all families at Kabayan Hall," Murakami said.



Meanwhile, Hawaii Governor David Ige says restaurants in counties with vaccine mandates can start operating at full capacity starting on November 12. However, social distancing restrictions will continue for indoor dining.

Curbs will further ease on November 24, as weddings and funerals will be allowed to have up to 300 attendees. Outdoor events will not have any restrictions.

Hawaii resident Tatyana Antinero welcomes the reopening. "We've been on lockdown and we've been on so many restrictions for a long time and it's gonna help us with the economy," Antinero pointed out. But for another resident, James Angelo Baniqued, "it's too soon to reopen... with the Covid numbers going up still."

As Honolulu County begins to slowly reopen, the Safe Access Oahu guidelines continue to remain in place and have been extended through December 25. The Safe Access Oahu program was put in place in September, and requires customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test at restaurants, bars, and other similar establishments.