President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said political dynasties were here to stay, unless changes were to be enacted in the Constitution.

The President, during the inauguration of the Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex (SISTC), and the Catangnan-Cabitoonan Bridge System on Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte, said dynasties in itself were not bad.

"Unless you change the Constitution, unless you change the culture... you will have a dynasty. And dynasties are not bad," he said, adding that his family has maintained their stronghold in Davao because his constituents want it.

"Ang mga tao from my experience as a mayor sa 3 terms ko, ayaw ko na, pero ayaw pumayag ng mga tao," he said.

"Ang mga tao ang gusto si Inday. Ang lider sa among grupo Hugpong unanimous iyon si Inday, sa Congress naman ang gusto si Pulong."

Duterte was referring to his children, Davao City Mayor "Inday" Sara Duterte and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte.

"Ang problema sa dynasty, kaming pamilya nahahawa ng isang lugar sosolohin ang isang negosyo papatayin ang kalaban. 'Pag tumagal na ang mga mayor na ang hahawak ng droga," he said.



Prior his speech, President Duterte unveiled the project marker of the Catangnan-Cabitoonan 3-Point Bridge System together with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and local government officials of Surigao Del Norte.

The bridge system, composed of the Catangnan-Cabitoonan Bridge and Libertad 1 and 2 Bridges, will enhance mobility and accessibility within Siargao.

The Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex, meanwhile, can now serve as a host to Caraga Region’s sporting events with its completed sporting facilities including a gymnasium, track oval, swimming pool and multi-purpose buildings.

RELATED VIDEO