MANILA— Minors in the capital region are still barred from taking public transport even if they are with their parents or guardians, an official from the transport department said Saturday.

This, even as the allowed capacity for passengers on public vehicles has been raised to 70 percent, as quarantine protocols eased with the decline in COVID-19 cases.

In a public briefing, Transport Assistant Secretary Manuel Gonzales said there are still no guidelines from transportation authorities on the matter.

The capacity for rail lines and select public utility vehicles (PUVs) in the region was increased to 70 percent from 50 percent on Nov. 4.

"For the past 2 days, pinagbabawal po ng IACT, ng mga enforcers natin na magdala ng bata, na magsakay kasi po wala pa namang guidelines dito ang ating pamunan sa transportasyon," Gonzales, who also serves as the Inter-agency Council for Traffic (IACT) chief, explained.

(IACT prohibits boarding children in public transport because there are no guidelines yet from our transportation heads.)

"So 'yung mga senior o 'yung mga may dalang bata, hindi pa po natin pinasasakay dahil bawal pa nga po 'yung mga bata for the past 2 days na ini-implement natin itong 70 percent," he added.

(Those who have children with them are not allowed to ride these vehicles even if the PUVs' allowed capacity has been increased to 70 percent.)

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in mid-October allowed the travel of minors in the capital region, home to 13 million people, as long as they are accompanied by adults.

Now that Metro Manila shifted to Alert Level 2, minors are also allowed to go out and go to establishments and malls, regardless of vaccination status.

Fairs, peryas or kids' amusement areas such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides were also allowed to operate under the looser quarantine level.

Earlier this week, the Philippines began the vaccination of all children aged 12 to 17 in an expansion of its pediatric jab coverage against COVID-19. No vaccine has, however, been approved for toddlers and school age children.

