Leody De Guzman files his Certificate of Candidacy for president at the Harbour Tent at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Saturday addressed a post on social news aggregation site Reddit linking him to the New People's Army because people call him Ka Leody.

Nakarating sa akin ang tanong sa Reddit na NPA daw po ba ako. Hindi ako NPA o naging NPA. Ang “Ka” ay tawagan ng paggalang, hindi lamang sa kilusan kundi sa mga probinsiya. Hindi naman NPA si Ka Ernie Baron ng ABS-CBN o si Ka Erdy ng INC, ‘di ba? — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) November 6, 2021

A Redditor's mother apparently said De Guzman, a progressive presidential aspirant, was part of the armed communist group because of his moniker.

In a series of tweets, which included the screengrab of the Redditor's post, De Guzman explained using the term "Ka" didn't automatically mean the person was a rebel.

"Nakarating sa akin ang tanong sa Reddit na NPA daw po ba ako. Hindi ako NPA o naging NPA. Ang 'Ka' ay tawagan ng paggalang, hindi lamang sa kilusan kundi sa mga probinsiya. Hindi naman NPA si Ka Ernie Baron ng ABS-CBN o si Ka Erdy (Eraño Manalo) ng INC, ‘di ba?," the standard bearer of Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) wrote.

(Someone on Reddit asked if I am part of the NPA. I am not nor have I ever been part of the NPA. The use of "Ka" has always been used as a sign of respect, not only in the movement but in the provinces. After all, Ka Ernie Baron of ABS-CBN and Ka Erdy of INC were not NPA.)

Para sa akin, hindi primary form ang armed struggle, lumalahok nga tayo sa eleksyon at parliamentary struggle. Ngunit ang pag-aarmas ay may panlipunang ugat, mula kela Bonifacio, Sakay, Asedillo hanggang sa NPA at rebeldeng Moro. pic.twitter.com/dNZd0N6nFg — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) November 6, 2021

De Guzman said armed struggle similar to the NPA dates back to more than a century ago.

"Para sa akin, hindi primary form ang armed struggle, lumalahok nga tayo sa eleksyon at parliamentary struggle. Ngunit ang pag-aarmas ay may panlipunang ugat, mula kela Bonifacio, Sakay, Asedillo hanggang sa NPA at rebeldeng Moro," he said.

De Guzman is among 97 individuals who filed their candidacy for President in the 2022 elections. Other presidential aspirants include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, and former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

The Commission on Elections will trim the list in the coming months to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.