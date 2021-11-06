BC province may face legal challenges over vaccine mandate

The top doctor of the Canadian province of British Columbia is standing firm on her vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

More than 3,000 unvaccinated healthcare workers were already forced to go on unpaid leave for missing the first deadline of October 26, but they can still get their first shot until November 15 and can go back to work wearing personal protective equipment seven days later. They are also given another 35 days to complete their shots.

"If people are in our healthcare system and not recognizing the importance of vaccination, then that is probably not the right profession for them," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry argued.

The Hospital Employees' Union has urged its members to comply with the vaccine mandate. It however clarified that members who have been forced to go on unpaid leave can file a grievance, and the Union will see if there's basis to go ahead.

For Filipino Canadian lawyer Melissa Remulla-Briones, this may be an uphill battle.

"Maraming pointers towards a denial of the claim kasi it's supported by the federal government... Even the Catholic religion is supporting the vaccination, so parang it might fail (There are many pointers towards a denial of the claim because it's supported by the federal government. Even the Catholic religion is supporting the vaccination so it appears that it might fail)," Remulla-Briones pointed out.



She added that BC's Human Rights Commission will not entertain a claim if it's just personal belief that is keeping one from getting the Covid shot. On top of this, Briones said employment insurance for the dismissed employee may also be denied.

"Ang tawag dito bona fide, good faith requirement of the employer. Hindi ka pwedeng bigyan ng employment insurance because of that (This is called bona fide - good faith requirement of the employer. You may not be given employment insurance because of that)."