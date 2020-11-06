PRC to receive nearly P100M in donations for Typhoon Rolly victims: Gordon

Alfonso Posada, 64, cleans up what is left of his ancestral home in Barangay Santo Domingo, Virac town, Catanduanes on November 5, a few days after Super Typhoon Rolly battered the region. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - United Kingdom and several non-profit organizations have committed to donate nearly P100 million to boost the Philippine Red Cross' (PRC) relief efforts in provinces hit by Typhoon Rolly earlier this week, an official said.

The bulk of the aid for typhoon victims will come from the United Kingdom after British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce called to say that they would be giving P65 million, PRC chair Sen. Richard Gordon said in a virtual press conference.

"Tumawag siya (Pruce), nakakatuwa. Sabi niya, 'We want to help you, you're doing a good job.' He committed na magbibigay sila," he said.

(It's nice that he called. He said, 'We want to help you, you're doing a good job.' He committed that they would donate.)

The British government's donation will be coursed through the International Red Cross, he said.

Red Cross organizations in other countries also promised to send aid to their Philippine chapter, Gordon said.

The US Red Cross will give $200,000 (about P10 million), the Canadian Red Cross will shell out 160,000 Canadian dollars (about P6 million, while the Singapore's Red Cross is will send 50,000 Singaporean dollars (about P2 million), the senator said.

The South Korean Red Cross committed to donate P10 million, he said.

The PRC chair said they are still in talks with the Red Cross organizations in Finland and in Japan.

"I don't lobby for that (donations). They just call us because they know that the PRC is an experienced society," Gordon said.

The donors did not give specifications on how the PRC should allocate the funding, he said.

"Ang priority namin ngayon bahay, shelter repair... Ang isa pa naming priority ay water," he said.

(Our priority right now is housing, shelter repair... Our other priority is water.)

Typhoon Rolly - 2020's strongest typhoon - destroyed nearly 90 percent of structures in Catanduanes, where it first made landfall, Gordon said in an earlier interview.

Super Typhoon Rolly left some P5.8 billion in infrastructure damage in Bicol region, according to initial estimates from the Department of Public Works and Highways.