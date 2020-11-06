PNP acquires P1.2-B worth of vehicles, rifles as part of ‘modernization’

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday presented P1.2 billion worth of newly acquired vehicles, communication equipment and rifles, as part of its modernization program.

In a Facebook post Friday, the PNP said the latest procurement -- with a price tag of P1,221,601,033 -- was funded through the Capability Enhancement Program (CEP) this year, and some of the program’s remaining balance in 2019.

PNP Chief Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan led the blessing of the newly bought equipment and police vehicles on Friday morning at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Besides brand-new equipment and vehicles, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Police Mutual Benefit Association Inc. donated 2 units of 2020 Toyota Coaster and a Nissan Urvan NV350 Cargo shuttle worth Php 8,714,000, according to the Facebook post.

Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page Philippine National Police Facebook page

Under its modernization program PATROL Plan 2030, the PNP bought 11 units of shuttle buses, 22 units of high-speed tactical watercraft, 355 units of patrol Jeep single cab 4x2, 5,767 units of Galil Ace 22N 5.56 mm basic assault rifles, and 214 units of VHF low-band handheld radio.

No breakdown was presented that showed how much each of the units cost.

Cascolan said the new 11 bus units will be given to PNP’s regional offices, while the 22 units of tactical watercrafts will be distributed to the PNP Maritime Group and the PNP Special Action Force.

The brand-new 355 units of patrol Jeep will be issued to several municipal police stations nationwide, while the police mobile forces will be given 5,767 units Galil Ace 22N 5.56 mm basic assault rifle.

The PNP’s communications and electronics service, meanwhile, was given the 214 units of VHF low band handheld radio.