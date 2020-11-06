DOH: No recorded brucellosis case in PH yet, but gov’t monitoring disease

Commuters head to the relocated bus loading and unloading area along Agham Road in Quezon City on October 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday assured the public there are no recorded cases of brucellosis in the Philippines yet, following reports of the bacterial disease’s outbreak in northwest China.

“There are documented reports of cases of Brucellosis in China. The Philippines has not reported any case of Brucellosis to this date,” the DOH said in a statement.

Brucellosis is a disease caused by close contact with infected animals or animal products that can bring about fevers, joint pain and headaches.

The DOH said the bacterial disease is among the list of reportable diseases in other countries but not in the country.

Human-to-human transmission is also rare, the health department pointed out.

"Madalang po ang human-to-human transmission. Ang pinaka-mainam na prevention po ay ang pag-eliminate ng infection sa mga

hayop. Kasama po rito ang pagbakuna sa cattle, mga tupa, at kambing para sa mga lugar na may high prevalence," it said.

(Human-to-human transmission is rare. The best prevention is by eliminating infection in animals by vaccinating cattle, sheeps, and goats in places where the bacteria has high prevalence.)

It added that most cases are caused by ingesting unpasteurized milk or cheese from infected goats or sheep.

— Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) November 6, 2020

The health department said the agency has coordinated surveillance with the Philippine Inter-Agency Committee on Zoonoses, Department of Agriculture Bureau of Animal Industry, and the Department of Natural Resources to monitor the cases of brucellosis in the country.

“Equipped with our ASEAN Biodiaspora Virtual Center, an artificial intelligence system to monitor international cases of infectious diseases and the coordinated surveillance with other member agencies . . . Are in place to ensure that cases of Brucellosis do not go unreported in the country,” it said.

The DOH advised the public to be cautious in consuming milk products and maintain proper food safety measures and hygiene.

As of Thursday, more than 6,000 people in Lanzhou in China tested positive for the bacterial disease, reports from state media say.

The earliest cases of the bacterial disease were reported in northwest China mid-September this year after a supposed leak from a state-owned biopharmaceutical plant making animal vaccines

in 2019.

Humans could also get brucellosis with flu-like symptoms by inhaling airborne agents, according to the World Health Organization. Some symptoms can become chronic and never go away.

— with a report from Reuters

