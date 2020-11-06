LPA enters PH, as Siony barrels over waters off southern Taiwan

PAGASA

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Siony on Friday afternoon maintained its strength as it moved over the Bashi channel off southern Taiwan, the state weather bureau said.

A low pressure area (LPA), meanwhile, entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 2 p.m. It is forecast to move generally west northwest and could develop into a tropical depression within the next 36 hours.

It was spotted 955 kilometers east of Visayas.

“The trough of the LPA will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Bicol Region,” said PAGASA.

Once the LPA becomes a tropical depression, PAGASA said it would be called Tonyo.

Siony, which packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph, was spotted 145 km west northwest of Itbayat town, Batanes and is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

While it is forecast to maintain its strength in the next 12 hours, the state weather bureau said it will “significantly weaken” because of unfavorable conditions related to the northeasterlies over the West Philippine Sea.

TCWS no. 1, was still hoisted over Batanes, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience light to moderate rains Friday due to the storm. PAGASA warned that flooding, flash floods, and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas identified in geohazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

The storm will continue moving over the sea off Taiwan’s southern coast in the next 12 hours and may be downgraded to a low pressure area on Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau forecast Siony to turn southwestward Saturday morning over the sea to the southwest of Taiwan and it would move over the West Philippine Sea.

