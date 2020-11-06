Expect colder days: PAGASA announces onset of ‘amihan’ in PH

MANILA — The public should expect colder days ahead as the beginning of the northeast monsoon -- or amihan -- in the Philippines is finally here, the state weather bureau said Friday.

For the past few days, strong to gale-force northeasterly winds prevailed over Northern Luzon because of the strengthening of the high-pressure system over Siberia, enhanced further by passing tropical cyclones, PAGASA said in a statement.

“Gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon has been observed. These meteorological conditions indicate the onset of Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) season in the country,” said PAGASA.

“With these developments, the northeast windflow is expected to gradually become more dominant over Northern Luzon, bringing cold and dry air. Surges of cold temperatures may also be expected in the coming months,” it added.

According to the weather agency, amihan could be enhanced and trigger floods, flash floods, and rain-induced landslides over susceptible areas.

Because of this, the public and government agencies should be vigilant and should take measures to prevent the impact of these events.

The amihan typically lasts until mid-February and sometimes until early March.

