Timor-Leste president in PH on Nov. 10 for state visit: Palace

MANILA — Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta will be in the Philippines on Nov. 10, 2023 (Friday) for a state visit, Malacañang announced on Sunday.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the visit aims to boost the bilateral relations of Philippines and Timor-Leste.

"It will tackle the various areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Timor-Leste in terms of technical, political, educational and economic partnerships," said Garafil.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier assured Timor-Leste that the Philippines would support efforts to make them a full member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Timor-Leste has observer status in the ASEAN, which agreed "in principle" in 2022 to admit the young nation as its 11th member.

Leaders agreed at the Cambodia summit that "all ASEAN Member States and external partners shall fully support Timor-Leste...through the provision of capacity building assistance and any other necessary and relevant support for its full membership in ASEAN."

