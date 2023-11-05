Groups call for justice in wake of killing of broadcaster

Groups condemn the slaying of Juan Jumalon in a candle-lighting at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City. Addie Cuadra.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) along with the College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP) led the candle lighting at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, calling for justice for the death of Juan Jumalon, a radio broadcaster who was fatally shot while live on air in his own home in Misamis Occidental on Sunday morning.



Participants brought placards with them and protested, calling to end the impunity against journalists. The group also called to defend press freedom.

Brell Lacerna, National Spokesperson of CEGP said that they have gathered not only to grieve for the slaying of Juan Jumalon and other journalists but also called for students to fight for truth in disseminating news and information from different sectors of society.



“Kaya ngayon ang pinapanawagan naming hustisya para kay Juan Jumalon at gayun din sa lahat ng mga estudyante na ang paglaban para sa pamamahayag ay paglaban din ng mga estudyante upang ipaglaban ang katotohanan ng mga ibinabalita na naratibo ng iba’t ibang sektor ng ating lipunan,” Lucena said.

Jumalon was shot dead while broadcasting on radio station 94.7 Calamba Gold FM in his residence at Barangay Don Bernardo A. Neri in Calamba town, Misamis Occidental.

Police said they already conducted a dragnet operation and set up checkpoints for the suspect's possible apprehension while investigation is underway.

If found to be work-related, Jumalon's murder would be the 199th in the Philippines since 1986.

The government has yet to solve the death of several media personalities killed during the Marcos Jr. administration, including that of Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa and Cresenciano Bunduquin, among others.

“Pagod na tayo doon sa pagbibilang na lang lagi ng mga nagiging biktima ng media attacks,” Cortez also said.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which released the Global Impunity Index earlier this week, "the Philippines remains a dangerous place to work as a reporter, especially for radio journalists."

The Philippines was eighth on the "countries with the worst records on prosecuting killers of journalists."

This was up from 8th in 2022 with the entry of Haiti into the index this year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Philippine National Police to conduct a probe into Jumalon's killing, while a special investigation task group (SITG) was also formed.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said it already alerted the National Bureau of Investigation to help gather evidence.

The Department of Justice, meanwhile, vowed to ensure a thorough investigation and swift apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators as it condemned the crime.

