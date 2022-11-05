Tuguegarao City has been placed under state of calamity due to the damage brought by widespread flooding from storm Paeng.

The city council approved on Thursday the recommendation by the city disaster office declaring a state of calamity in the city.

The declaration would expedite the distribution of aid to affected families, said Mayor Maila Ting-Que. Under a state of calamity, a price freeze is strictly observed for primary goods.

According to the latest data from the city's disaster office, around 11,482 families, or 39,2452 individuals, were affected by the severe floods in 40 barangays in Tuguegarao.

The fund to be released over the declaration of the state of calamity will also be used to give aid to farmers who were affected by the devastation.

They can avail of calamity loans and crop insurance claims.

Agricultural damage caused by Paeng across the Philippines stood at P2.7 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Around 74,000 farmers and 78,542 hectares of crops were affected.

On Friday, the NDRRMC reported 4 more deaths due to Paeng, pushing the death toll to 154.

The storm affected some 4.21 million people all over the country, equivalent to 1.20 million families, said the NDRRMC.

Paeng damaged some 26,538 houses, the NDRRMC said, estimating the cost of damage at P17.28 million.

Damage to infrastructure was pegged at P2.98 billion, with 553 roads, bridges, schools, health facilities, and other government facilities hit by the storm.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ting-Que suspended classes in college, including graduate and law schools, in the city on all levels Saturday, Nov. 5. —Report by Harris Julio

