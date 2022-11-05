People wear face masks as they hear mass outside Quiapo Church on September 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The administration of Quiapo Church on Saturday said it has adopted the government policy on the optional use of face masks even in indoor settings.

Rev. Fr. Douglas Badong, the vicar of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, said the church only advises the public to be “sensitive” with the people in their surrounding.

“Kung gusto mong mag-face mask, okay lang; kung ayaw mo naman, okay lang din. Pero please be considerate kung sakaling meron kang katabi na ayaw nang walang face mask, so kailangan mo lang maging sensitive din,” he told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

Priests and other church personnel were also not mandated to wear face masks.

“Kapag nasa altar, nagtatanggal ako ng face mask dahil malayo naman na sa tao. Pero ‘pag nagpapa-komunyon o lumalapit sa tao, nagsusuot ulit ako ng face mask,” Badong said.

On Saturday, most people in and outside Quiapo Church are still wearing face masks despite being aware of the relaxed policy.

“Eh, hindi pa naman nawawala ang COVID eh. Mas gusto ko pa rin talaga naka-face mask. Mabuti ‘yun kasi senior na ako no, para may proteksyon ako,” said 73-year-old Elvie Mira.

“Naguguluhan din ako eh [sa COVID situation]. Hindi ko alam kung talagang meron pa o ano, pero naga-ano ako kasi maraming tao kaya nagma-mask pa rin ako,” said vendor Herbert Barnuevo, adding he wanted to protect his 8-month-old and 2-year-old children at home.

Meanwhile, administrators of the country’s major malls said they have already started allowing the voluntary use of face masks.

SM Supermalls, Ayala Malls and Robinsons Malls said they have already informed their merchants and service providers about the new policy.

While the wearing of face masks is optional, mall administrators said they are still encouraging both their employees and their customers to continue wearing face masks and following minimum health protocols.

RELATED VIDEO: