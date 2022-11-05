Paeng death toll now at to 155 — NDRRMC

Tropical Storm Paeng destroys a detour bridge in Naval town, Biliran on October 29, 2022. Photo courtesy Mayor Stephanie Espina

MANILA — The death toll due to tropical storm Paeng rose to 155, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management council said in its latest report released on Saturday.

Nearly 100 of the casualties were between 26 and 50 years old, the NDRRMC said in its 8 a.m. situation report.

There were also 129 people who were injured, while 34 others are still missing, the report showed.

Damage to infrastructure has reached P4.17 billion, damage to agriculture at P113.51 million, and damage to houses at P17.28 million, it added.

Of the 1.2 million Filipinos affected by the onslaught of Paeng, 1 million were displaced, and 1,038 individuals are still staying in evacuation centers, as of posting time, the NDRRMC said.

So far, the government has disbursed various assistance packages totaling P159.72 million, while P202.26 million worth of food and non-food items have also been distributed, it said.

As of November 4, the government's quick response funds were still at P509.62 million.

Paeng battered parts of the Philippines last week, with most of the damage and casualties recoded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier nixed suggestions to place the entire country under a year-long state of national calamity to help the government hasten recovery efforts, saying that damage from the typhoon were “highly-localized.”

Marcos instead placed at least 4 regions under a state of calamity for 6 months.

RELATED VIDEO