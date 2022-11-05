Gas leak causes blast in Pagadian City — authorities

Authorities said there were no casualties in the incident, which took place at 3:55 a.m., Saturday, in Brgy. Santiago. Courtesy of PNP PRO9

An explosion hit a commercial center in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, early Saturday morning.

Authorities said there were no casualties in the incident, which took place at 3:55 a.m., although it destroyed property.

According to a report by the Police Regional Office 9, the Pagadian City Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen and reported that an explosion transpired in Brgy. Santiago.

TSG John Babon of the Philippine Army EOD said the explosion was not caused by an IED since there were no traces of explosives.

"Further, initial findings of arson investigator of Pagadian City Fire Department the cause of explosion is due to LPG gas leak. Continuous fire scene investigation is still being conducted by the BFP personnel inside the building," PNP PRO9 said. — Report by Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News