Fire hits Mandaue City warehouse

A fire hit a warehouse in Sitio Pilit, Brgy. Cabancalan in Mandaue City on Saturday morning.

Kevin Canja, who works at the warehouse of a telecommunication company, said that some of their equipment and gear burst into flames.

"Mostly fiber that we use for fiber cable," said Canja.

Employees immediately evacuated the building as the fire ravaged the area.

According to the city's Bureau of Fire Protection, they were able to control the fire for under 20 minutes and declared it out at 10:40 a.m.

Some 15 firetrucks responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire and the consequent damage were being investigated. — Report by Annie Perez

