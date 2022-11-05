MANILA - More than a thousand cases of the coronavirus were recorded Saturday.
The latest health bulletin by the Department of Health logged 1,229 fresh cases, snapping a streak of recording less than 1,000 cases for four straight days.
Of the new cases, 322 or around a fourth of the cases were from Metro Manila, ABS-CBN Data Analytics chief Edson Guido said.
Active cases, however, dropped to 17,123, the lowest since July 14.
The positivity rate from October 30 to November 4 increased slightly at 11.2 percent.
DOH earlier said some 3,900 COVID-19 cases were recorded in schools across the country after schools resumed in-person learning.
But DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said these "mild" infections do not outweigh the benefits of full face-to-face classes among students.