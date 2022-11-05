People wear face masks as they visit a mall in San Juan City on November 4, 2022. Major malls, Robinsons, SM and Ayala Malls, have chosen to allow the optional use of face masks for their patrons. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - More than a thousand cases of the coronavirus were recorded Saturday.

The latest health bulletin by the Department of Health logged 1,229 fresh cases, snapping a streak of recording less than 1,000 cases for four straight days.

Of the new cases, 322 or around a fourth of the cases were from Metro Manila, ABS-CBN Data Analytics chief Edson Guido said.

Active cases, however, dropped to 17,123, the lowest since July 14.

The positivity rate from October 30 to November 4 increased slightly at 11.2 percent.

DOH earlier said some 3,900 COVID-19 cases were recorded in schools across the country after schools resumed in-person learning.

But DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said these "mild" infections do not outweigh the benefits of full face-to-face classes among students.