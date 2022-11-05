Dengue cases in Central Visayas reach 15,000

All provinces in Central Visayas are seeing an increase in dengue cases, the latest bulletin of the Department of Health confirmed.

Based on its data, there are now 15,636 cases in Central Visayas, which were logged from January to October 2022.

This is about 2,000 cases higher compared to the last time the department released data on the illness at the end of September.

Cebu province still tops the number of cases with more than 6,398, followed by Cebu City with 2,696 cases.

Bohol came in third with 2,334 cases while Negros Oriental followed with 1,814 cases.

Lapu-Lapu City has 1,455 cases while Mandaue has 800.

Siquijor has the fewest number of cases with 139.

For the whole region, 95 have died already.

All provinces and cities are now working double time to prevent the further increase of this mosquito-borne illness.

“We are now reiterating to our constituents, the 4 o’clock habit. Manglimpyo ta (we have to clean) and search and destroy possible breeding places,” said Dr. Liland Estacion, head of the Provincial Health Office in Negros Oriental in a press briefing Friday.

No LGU has declared an outbreak yet with DOH-7, saying that the cases are still manageable.

Meanwhile, DOH-7 also reported more cases of measles in the month of October.

There are currently 267 cases in the region since the start of the year with all patients fully recovered. — Report by Annie Perez

