MANILA — Government agents on Wednesday intercepted P8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) said.

The operation, conducted with the help of local law enforcement, was conducted after the BoC received information that a certain vehicle had been carrying contraband.

Some 207 master cases of cigarettes with the brand Arthur were intercepted. They were found inside a van traveling along Brgy. Baliwasan, the Customs agency said in a statement.

Following a joint inventory with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the smuggled goods were later found negative for illegal drugs.

​The BoC said the vehicle and the cigarette cases were now under its custody and would undergo proper inventory and disposition.

Suspects will face charges for violating Section 1113 (a) and Section 117 of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016, in relation to the Tobacco Exportation and Importation Rules and Regulations, the agency added.

