Negros Occidental has tallied 24 confirmed cholera cases — two of whom have died — based on the provincial health office.

Talisay City tallied the most cases (10), followed by neighboring towns Silay and EB Magalona with 5 each. Victorias City and Calatrava have one case each.

Since having no cases in 2019, the provincial government recorded its first case in January 2022.

Local government units were ordered to install Food and Drinking Water Quality Monitoring Committees. But out of 31 LGUs, only 11 have installed such committees.

The province is also monitoring for cases of typhoid fever, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ernell Tumimbang said.

Since January, six have died and over 600 were inflicted with the disease. – Report by Angelo Angolo