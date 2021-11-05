Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan face members of the press at the Quezon City Reception House on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday said her slate is final and no one from her lineup would be substituted come Nov. 15, as she described abuse of the practice as a mockery of the country's election laws.

In a press briefing, the presidential aspirant said the practice of substitution has been abused even if it is meant for only special circumstances, such as a candidate's disability or death.

"Sa amin po, siguradong wala. Sa amin siguradong wala. Noong nag-file kami desidido kaming tapusin ito. Para po sa akin, iyong batas patungkol sa substitution masyadong naaabuso," Robredo told reporters.

(I'm sure no one among us would be substituted. When we filed our candidacy, we are already decided to finish this. The law on substitution, for me, has been abused)

"Para sa akin, mockery ito ng ating election laws. Na dapat balikan na iyong pag-review nito. Na dapat hindi na siya ina-allow na nagagamit iyong provisions on the election laws para gamitin siya to satisfy political ends," she added.

(This is a mockery of our election laws. We should review this again. It should not be allowed to satisfy political ends)

The period of COC filing ended Oct. 8 but substitutions are allowed until Nov. 15.

Robredo said substitution should be used sparingly under specific circumstances.

"Kaya tayo may mga provisions on substitution kasi these are for particular—for very specific purposes—namatay, nagkaroon ng disability o nagkaroon ng matinding dinaanan na hindi na matutuloy iyong candidacy."

(We have provisions on substitutions because these are meant for very specific purposes.)

There are now at least two bills filed at the House of Representatives that seek a ban on candidate substitution in future elections.

Lawmakers recalled that in the 2016 national elections, Martin Diño filed his certificate of candidacy, only to be replaced later on by eventual winner President Rodrigo Duterte.

Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal earlier said under the law, anyone who files a COC without a bonafide intention to run and only for the purpose of reserving the position for a substitute "shall be treated as a nuisance candidate."

That person's COC shall then be canceled and denied due course "as he is just making a mockery of our election process," he said in a statement.