PH breaches 1 million jabs on Nov. 4

Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for their pediatric residents, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on Nov. 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has fully vaccinated almost 40 percent of its target population against COVID-19, government said on Friday.

Authorities have administered a total of 62.4 million shots, including some 33.7 million first jabs as of Thursday, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

At least 28,718,856 people have been fully inoculated so far, representing 37.23 percent of government target, he said in a press briefing.

"Malapit na po tayo sa 40 percent," noted the official.

(We are nearing 40 percent.)

On Thursday, government met its goal of giving out at least a million jabs daily this November, when it administered 1,119,389 shots, Roque said.

He said the Philippines gave out over 900,000 doses a day from Nov. 3 and 2.

"Kung patuloy po na ganito na halos 1 million a day ang nababakunahan, maaabot po natin talaga iyong target natin na population protection sa Disyembre," he said.

(If we continue to vaccinate almost 1 million people a day, we will reach our target of population protection in December.)

Earlier this week, the Philippines began the vaccination of all children aged 12 to 17 in an expansion of its pediatric jab coverage against COVID-19.

Philippine authorities earlier aimed to vaccinate up to 70 million Filipinos this year to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. However, due to global vaccine supply issues, the government later revised the target to 50 to 60 percent of the population.

Video courtesy of PTV

In mid-October, the government raised its daily vaccination target to 1.5 million, as more vaccines were delivered to the country.

Months earlier, the limited number of jabs hampered immunization efforts in some areas. Vaccine hesitancy remained a problem in provinces, especially among the elderly.