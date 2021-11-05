MANILA— The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Friday said it would help the government in vaccinating teens from COVID-19 through their "bakuna centers" in Mandaluyong starting this weekend.

The humanitarian organization said vaccinations would be open to individuals aged 12 to 17 without health risks.

The Red Cross bakuna centers, set to open on Saturday, are located at its Logistics and Multipurpose Center in Apo, Mandaluyong and its operations center along EDSA-Boni Avenue.

The PRC is so far still awaiting accreditation from the local government of Mandaluyong and the health department, set to be done this Friday.

"Also, as the government targets to resume face-to-face classes anytime this year, the humanitarian organization targets to vaccinate more children against [COVID-19] which will keep them protected during the resumption of face-to-face classes," the statement read.

Government is set to pilot test limited in-person classes this month after almost two years of school closure due to the pandemic.

PRC's pediatric vaccinations are scheduled this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon with the initial target of up to 50 individuals.

Following the pilot inoculation in the centers, PRC said it would carry out vaccinations every Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays "depending on the supply provided by the government."

If a parent has any questions on the pediatric vaccination program, they may call the organization's 1158 hotline.

The inoculation of 12 to 17 year olds with comorbidities in the country started last Oct. 15, more than seven months since the program kicked off initially catering to adult health workers.

The government this week expanded the vaccination to teens who do not have health risks.

The said sector numbers around 12.7 million individuals, according to the health department.

Some 28.7 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while nearly 33.8 million others have received a first dose as of Thursday, according to government data.

