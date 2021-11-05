MANILA - Caloocan City Police on Friday arrested five individuals, who introduced themselves as alleged staff of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, for fake solicitation.

According to Police Maj. Jose Hizon of Caloocan Police Community Precinct 8 in Camarin, Caloocan, the suspects sell daily time record for P30 each.

The group's modus was to promise their victims P7,000 cash aid allegedly from Pacquiao. To convince their victims, the suspects take pictures of them cleaning their community.

Pacquiao, in a video message, denied links to individuals and groups whom he said are using his name while either distributing or soliciting money.

"Marami po nagdadala ng pangalan ko at naghihingi po ng pera. Meron po iba na gumagamit po ng aking pangalan na namimigay sa mga residente ng pera. Di po totoo 'yan.Wala pong katotohanan ang lahat ng 'yan dahil kung ako po ang mamimigay sa sarili kong pera, ako po mismo ang pumupunta sa inyo at sa kababayan natin para mamigay ng tulong," he said.

Pacquiao called on the public to coordinate with his office through 0960-523-8987 or 0960-523-8988 if similar incidents occur.

The suspects, meanwhile, were temporarily detained at the police Community Precinct 8 as charges are being prepared against them.

— Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

