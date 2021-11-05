Over 866,000 more Pfizer-BioNTech jabs arrive in PH

MANILA — More than 866,000 additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday evening.

The shipment was purchased by the Philippine government from the US.

Asec. Wilben Mayor, head of the NTF Strategic Communications sub-task group on current operations, earlier said batches of new deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs will be reserved for vaccination of minors against the coronavirus.

The US-manufactured jab and the Moderna vaccine are currently the only brands with emergency use authority for minors.

Earlier this week, the Philippines began the vaccination of all children aged 12 to 17 in an expansion of its pediatric jab coverage against COVID-19.

No vaccine has, however, been approved for toddlers and school-age children.

