San Juan City launches its vaccination program as medical frontliners from the San Juan Medical Center get inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Arena on March 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— More adult Filipinos are willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with more than 6 out of 10 people saying they are OK with getting jabs, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Friday showed.

Based on face-to-face interviews conducted from September 27 to 30 among 1,500 adults nationwide, 64 percent of adult Filipinos said they are willing to get vaccinated— nine points higher than the 55 percent recorded in June.

Courtesy: SWS

Of those willing to get their COVID-19 shots, 25 percent have completed the two-dose regimen, and 10 percent have been inoculated with the first dose. Meanwhile, 23 percent said they would "surely get vaccinated," while 6 percent of the number said they would "probably get vaccinated."

Of the remainder, 19 percent said they are unsure about getting vaccinated while 18 percent said they are unwilling to get their COVID-19 jabs.

Of the unwilling respondents, 14 percent said they will "surely not" get their COVID-19 shots, while 4 percent "will probably" not get themselves vaccinated.

More than half of Filipinos across all island groups are willing to get their jabs based on the survey.

Courtesy: SWS

Willingness to get inoculated in Metro Manila remains to be the highest with 87 percent, an 11 percent increase compared to the 76 percent tallied in June. It also rose in Balance Luzon to 65 percent from 54 percent, in Visayas to 56 percent from 48 percent, and in Mindanao to 54 percent from 48 percent.

Figures among people willing to get vaccinated rose by 11 points in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon. It also rose by 8 points in Visayas, and by 6 points in Mindanao.

Courtesy: SWS

In terms of educational attainment, vaccination willingness was highest among college graduates at 83 percent, followed by junior high school graduates at 68 percent, elementary school graduates at 59 percent and non-elementary graduates at 37 percent.

The survey has a ±2 percent margin of error.

SWS said the survey was not commissioned but was "done on SWS’s own initiative and released as a public service."

Data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group as of November 4 showed that 62,474,334 COVID-19 doses have already been administered across the country.

Of this number, 33,755,478 have taken their first vaccine dose, while 28,718,856 already had their second dose. This includes people who have taken the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Almost a third of the vaccinations come from Metro Manila, which has so far vaccinated 9.4 million of its residents— well above the 85 percent needed to achieve herd immunity in the metropolis against the respiratory disease.