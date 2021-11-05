MANILA - The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos on Friday said they are ready to respond to additional cases that would be filed against him, tagging these as "nuisance."

This came amid reports that 2 more groups would file election-related cases against the former senator, the namesake son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“Tutal, inaabala nila kami. Wala naman kaming ginagawa, sasagutin naming lahat ng kanilang nuisance petition… We are not doing anything, we will answer them," explained Marcos' spokesperson Vic Rodriguez.

(Since they are bothering us, we cannot do anything but respond to their nuisance petition.)

"Wala kaming magagawa, kaso 'yan e. They are making us busy actually,” Rodriguez added.

(We cannot do anything because those are cases.)

Civic groups this week urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to deny Marcos' COC over the latter's supposed "false material representation.” He was convicted in 1995 for failure to file mandatory income tax returns from 1982 to 1985.

But the lawyer insisted that Marcos is no tax evader, and that he only failed to file his income tax return (ITR).

He also insisted that Marcos would not withdraw from the presidential race amid all the issues against him.

“BBM is in his usual cool, calm, collected, and cerebral self. The instruction is to maintain our coolness and rise above all these political ruckus brought about by gutter politics being employed by the yellow wannabe political assassins," Rodriguez said.

He also mentioned that they already have names in mind for their senatorial line up. They are still hoping President Rodrigo Duterte would be open to run as Marcos' vice president.

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC

A trial court convicted the younger Marcos of tax evasion in 1995 for failing to file his income tax returns from 1982 to 1985. The conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeals in 1997.

Since his family's return from exile after fleeing the people power uprising, Marcos has been elected Ilocos Norte governor, congressman, and in 2010, as a senator.

He ran for vice president in 2016, but lost by a small margin in a contest he claimed was rigged. He filed a case in the Supreme Court to overturn the results but the justices ruled against him, cementing the victory of Vice President Leni Robredo, now his opponent for the presidency.

In mid-October, Marcos' credentials in Oxford was questioned by the public again after he insisted that he has a degree from the prestigious university.

But according to the university's Information Compliance Team, Marcos "did not complete his degree, but was awarded a Special Diploma in Social Studies in 1978."



