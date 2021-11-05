LA County requires proof of vaccination in bars, similar establishments

Watch more on iWantTFC

Beginning Thursday, November 4, bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries and distilleries in Los Angeles County are required to verify full Covid-19 vaccinations for all customers and employees prior to entry. Business establishments found in violation would face warnings and fines of up to 5,000 dollars. Unvaccinated customers and employees can still be in outdoor areas of such establishments.

Christine Sumiller who co-owns the lounge Genever says they've been prepared for this vaccine requirement. "We did that even before. A lot of the people in our community actually appreciate that," Sumiller notes.

Meanwhile, conservative Fil-Am business leader Marc Ang says he has no plans of going to any Los Angeles establishments since the new rule kicked in. "I am not anti-vaccine. I am anti-mandate. You do not tell people what to do with their own bodies," Ang argues.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have given the green light for younger children to get a lower dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, some school districts will also soon be requiring students in certain age ranges to be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption before returning to in-person learning.

LA school teacher and parent Brandon Perez says he had been waiting to hear the FDA approval for younger children so he can get his 7-year-old child vaccinated. Perez believes "being [that] they mandate the teachers, it'll be good to mandate the students as well."

However, Ang says vaccine mandates have only fueled his latest crusade, the Schools Choice Act, a nonpartisan state effort which would grant parents educational vouchers that would give them the choice to homeschool, send their kids to private school, or opt for schools outside their district rather than the traditional public school system which often assigns students based on location.

"A lot of people are upset about that. That's why you see this great surge in protests and also people leaving the public schools," Ang says.

As for the Los Angeles Unified School District, it says it won’t require children in the 5-11 age group to get vaccinated. However, they will highly encourage it.