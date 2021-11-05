President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Nov. 2, 2021. Roemari Lismonero, Presidential Photo



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is "considering" running for senator in the 2022 elections, his spokesman said on Friday, despite his earlier pronouncement that he would retire from politics.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, leader of the Duterte-backed faction of PDP-Laban, earlier confirmed he was urging Duterte to seek a Senate seat. As a potential substitute, the President could register his senatorial candidacy until Nov. 15.

"As far as I know wala pa pong pinal na desisyon. But as Sen. [Christopher] Go said, he is considering it," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said.

(There is no final decision yet.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Duterte has not yet publicly addressed this.

He previously said he would run for vice president. However, he later said he was retiring from politics, prompting his longtime aide Go to seek the No. 2 job in his place.

The President said his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would be Go's running-mate. But despite topping opinion polls for the presidency, she said she would seek reelection as mayor.

Meanwhile, Roque has said he would only vie for a Senate seat if Duterte-Carpio ran for president. He has bared an option for him to become a substitute candidate.

"Iyong posibilidad na tatakbo rin po si Presidente para senado, iyan po ay isang positive na development as far as my own candidacy is concerned dahil patuloy pa rin kaming magkakasama ni Presidente sa kampanya," Roque said in his press briefing.

"Nagdadasal pa rin tayo ng milagro at kung mapapa-convince pa rin po natin si Mayor Sara [na tumakbong pangulo]," he continued.