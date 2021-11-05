Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (gold) within endosomes of a heavily infected nasal Olfactory Epithelial Cell. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA— COVID-19 has not yet entered an endemic phase in Cebu City despite averaging just more than a dozen cases daily, the Department of Health said Friday.

At a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said it required a thorough and years-long evaluation before declaring such disease endemic.

"Hindi po porke bumababa na ang mga kaso ay masasabi na po nating endemic," she said.

(Just because cases are decreasing doesn't mean we can already say it's endemic.)

Vergeire was reacting to the statement of independent group OCTA Research that Cebu City was "probably close... to the endemic stage" of COVID-19 amid the drop in infections.

Cebu City on Thursday recorded 21 fresh infections, raising its tally of active cases to 275.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said endemic refers to the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area.

Meanwhile, epidemic refers to an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in the population of a certain area, it said.

Vergeire cautioned experts about making such announcement as it could lead to complacency from the public.

Declaring that a disease has entered an endemic phase in an area "takes about 3 to 5 years" of monitoring, she stressed.

"Tandaan po natin, ang COVID-19 has a lot of uncertainties and unknowns. Hanggang ngayon, ang ebidensiya natin ay hindi pa kompleto," she said.

(We must remember, COVID-19 has a lot of uncertainties and unknowns. Until now, our evidence is not yet complete.)

"We still have a lot of variants we are still monitoring across the globe. Hindi pa ho tayo (We are not yet) out of the woods to say that there are areas in our country, which are already at that endemic stage."